Law & order in Delhi collapsed under BJP Govt; murders happening every day: AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a sharp attack on the BJP government and the Delhi Police over the complete breakdown of law and order in the national capital. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar stated that murders have become a daily occurrence in Delhi, and criminals are operating with unprecedented impunity.

Citing a recent incident in Nand Nagri where a father was shot dead while trying to protect his minor son, the AAP senior leader and MLA said the situation has deteriorated to the point where even those who step in to stop violence are being killed. He called out the government and police for remaining passive as fear grips the city, arguing that in the national capital, it is citizens, not criminals, who are forced to live in fear.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Wednesday, Senior Leader and MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “Delhi’s law and order situation is continuously slipping out of the hands of the BJP government. From the beginning of the new year until now, hundreds of murders have taken place in Delhi. Six murders occurred in a single day in Delhi. Yet, the four-engine BJP government is not taking concrete steps to curb crime.”

Kuldeep Kumar said that earlier in Delhi, if there was a road rage incident, if a criminal tried to attack someone, or if there was a fight and another person intervened, the matter would end there. “But today, the morale of criminals in Delhi has risen so much that on Tuesday in Nand Nagri, when some miscreants were beating a minor boy, his father, who came to save him, was shot dead,” he stated.

Calling out the BJP, he added, “The BJP talks about making the country a ‘Vishwaguru’ (world leader). The BJP government says it is organizing AI summits and that foreign delegates are coming from abroad. What message will such incidents in the national capital send to the world?”

Kuldeep Kumar further questioned, “Why is crime in Delhi not being brought under control? Extortion demands are continuously being made, and murders are taking place. A father who intervened to save his child was shot dead.” He also highlighted that a few days ago in Trilokpuri, a lawyer who came to save a person was shot; fortunately, he survived. “Now in Delhi, those who intervene are being shot and killed,” he said.

The AAP MLA questioned what work the Delhi Police is doing regarding law and order. “In one year, the four-engine BJP government has ruined Delhi. Law and order have completely come to a standstill. Mothers and sisters are not safe. In the Dwarka case, the police woke up only after pressure was built through social media,” he stated.

“After that, an FIR was registered against the father of the minor accused. Before that, the police remained asleep. The BJP should focus on law and order. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should stop copy-paste and name-changing politics, do some actual work, and fix Delhi’s law and order situation,” he continued.

Kuldeep Kumar further said that when AAP seeks time to meet the Delhi Police Commissioner, they are not given an appointment. “The AAP is playing the role of the opposition in Delhi. Does Police Commissioner Satish Golcha have any objection to meeting opposition MLAs and leaders?” he questioned.

“If AAP MLAs want to provide information to him regarding Delhi’s law and order situation, will he not accept it? The Police Commissioner should work above politics. AAP leaders want to speak to him about law and order. We want to know why criminals are roaming around without fear. Why are criminals not afraid of committing crimes?” he asserted.

The AAP Senior leader further said, “Delhi is the national capital; here, criminals should tremble before committing a crime, but they are roaming freely and firing bullets on the streets. Six murders are taking place in a single day in Delhi.”

Kuldeep Kumar said that the Police Commissioner should rise above politics and focus on law and order, and asked, “Otherwise, what message is being sent across the country by the kind of incidents taking place in the national capital? As public representatives, we have every right to meet the Police Commissioner. The Commissioner will have to give time for a meeting.”

He further stated, “AAP MLAs will tell him why Delhi’s law and order is collapsing and how it can be fixed.” Kuldeep Kumar concluded by asserting that all four engines of the four-engine BJP government in Delhi have failed, stating that governance in the capital has come to a standstill and that no meaningful work is being carried out.