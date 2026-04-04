'Next time, a bullet to the forehead': Lawrence Bishnoi gang terrorises Canada, issues chilling death threat to showroom owner

The ominous shadow of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang hangs over Canada, and another bout of violence has taken place in the Greater Toronto Area. The group has stepped up their operations overseas with the daylight shooting at a car showroom.

Multiple shots were reported fired at the luxury car dealership in the Brampton, Ontario area. A short time later, a chilling post appeared on social media with an individual identified as "Manna Brampton" taking responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi Group. The police have not verified the authenticity of the posting, but it has sent shockwaves through the local business community.

The gang claims the shooting is a retaliatory assault against the business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The post, titled "Language of Love," opens with several religious references and the traditional invocation of "Ram-Ram" (greetings to God). The post accuses AutoVilla Car Sales in Mississauga and Brampton and an individual named Mani Randhawa of being the targets of the assault against AutoVilla.

According to the gang, the incident was not random but was instead a case of retaliation against the owner of the showroom. The group claims to have called the showroom owner to inform him that he needed to stop supporting their rivals and wrote that because he had not responded to their warnings about his conduct.

"He does not know what love is," the gang stated in their post, adding that the gunshots are a direct result of the owner's refusal to heed the gang's warnings.

The Bishnoi gang also made very serious allegations against the showroom owner in their efforts to justify this violent act. They claim in their social media announcement that the owner has been supplying weapons to the gang's enemies and has provided them with stolen cars to assist them in committing felony crimes.

The gang warned that the shooting was only "the beginning" and issued a death threat to the showroom owner.

"Next time, we will come into your house and shoot you in the forehead; every person in Brampton will tell you we are very experienced in home invasion shootings," they stated in their post.

The warning being sent out is also intended to serve as a message to anyone else who may be on the gang's "radar." At the end of the post, the gang provided a list of some of the high-profile individuals and organizations linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi organisation around the world:

Jitender Gogi Maan Group

Jagga (Australia)

Shera Sandhu (Australia)

Mandeep (Spain)

Sahil Duhan

The fact that these names are included highlights how the syndicate does not only work in the Indian subcontinent, but also now has an extensive and sophisticated international network that surrounds Canada, Europe, and Australia instead. In Canada, officials are looking into the digital information in the post to try and limit to what extent the Indian gang wars have entered North America.

ALSO READ | How pilots survive behind enemy lines: Inside the US Air Force SERE & ejection systems