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  • /Inside the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate: How the 'low-cost, disposable shooter' model drives high-profile hits

Inside the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate: How the 'low-cost, disposable shooter' model drives high-profile hits

Know how the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate uses low-cost, disposable young shooters recruited via hawala for high-profile hits like Tiger Shroff and Moose Wala.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Inside the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate: How the 'low-cost, disposable shooter' model drives high-profile hits
Image Credit: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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