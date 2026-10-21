/Inside the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate: How the 'low-cost, disposable shooter' model drives high-profile hits

Operating from his cell in Sabarmati Jail, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's syndicate adopts a brutal 'low-cost disposable shooter' modus operandi in executing its high-profile attacks. Investigations into the series of recent attacks, including the threat to, and shootings of, actor Tiger Shroff, have revealed that the syndicate operates using an industrialized model of recruitment that exploits young, unexperienced shooters for negligible cash payments, thereby protecting the syndicate's leadership from direct involvement.
The modus operandi of the attack on actor Tiger Shroff exemplifies the industrialized process through which overseas handlers guide and control ground-level assets. Overseas handler based in the US – Anil Pandit of Haryana - recruited young shooters.
The recruits: Three young men from Haryana were identified by the police. They were – Rehan from Haryana, Rithik from Begusarai, and Phool Singh from Sonipat. All of them had been involved in minor crimes in the past.
The pitch: These handlers enticed the shooters with negligible sums of money – around INR 35,000 plus threats and the lure of associating with international gangsters.
Surveillance: The gang gave up on high-security targets such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar and monitored their public appearances. They found out that Shroff could interact with his fans easily and play football near Pushpa Park with just one driver only.
The tactics that have been employed in the recent attacks are a perfect imitation of the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and political leader Baba Siddique.
Overseas planning: The kingpins, along with their handlers in other countries (Goldy Brar or Anmol Bishnoi), plan the attack from countries such as Canada, the USA, and Dubai using Signal apps.
Local recruitment: The handlers look for gullible boys aged between 18 and 21 years from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar.
Disposable assets: The handlers pay a small amount of money (INR 30,000-50,000 for small jobs) to the recruits, which is primarily influenced by their social media status and feeling of gang loyalty rather than financial compensation.
Hawala funding: The money is not transferred through any traceable bank but through cash couriers, local connections, and hawala systems similar to the INR 17 lakh transfer done in the Siddique conspiracy.
By treating young recruits as expendable pawns, syndicate leaders protect their core command structure.
If operatives are captured or neutralised by police, the leadership can easily discard them and recruit replacements. This compartmentalized structure explains how a jailed mastermind continues to project terror across national entertainment and political circles with minimal overhead and maximum operational deniability.
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