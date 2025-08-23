Lawyer Caught On Camera Beating Cab Driver for Refusing Extra Passengers | VIDEO

A disturbing video of a cab driver being beaten has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concerns. The footage captured the incident that quickly escalates into violence, with individuals seen physically beating the driver while he attempts to defend himself. The video has been widely circulated across platforms and has drawn sharp criticism from netizens.

According to X users who shared the video, the incident occurred in Delhi, and the cab driver was beaten, allegedly by a lawyer and his companions. The now viral video shows a man dressed in a white shirt and a black coat trying to convince the cab driver to drive with five passengers. However, the driver kept refusing and said he would rather cancel the ride.

The man in a black coat gets out of the car, while another man sits beside the driver, and shortly after this, an argument breaks out between them. Following this, the man in the passenger seat starts pulling the collar of cab driver.

The man begins assaulting the driver, yanking at his shirt as the driver tries to shield himself. Moments later, a hand reaches in through the driver’s side window and joins in the beating.

The cab driver was brutally beaten by a lawyer and his companions because the driver refused to carry five passengers in a four-passenger seat, Delhi



Source: Reddit pic.twitter.com/MUv2BepGTX — KILA (@neuralSchema) August 23, 2025

Kolkata Cab Driver Assaults Woman

In a separate incident, an app-based cab driver was arrested by the police in Kolkata for physically assaulting a female passenger after she refused to pay him extra money.

According to an IANS report dated July 25, the incident took place in the Salt Lake area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday afternoon. The arrest was made based on the complaint by a female passenger.

The accused was identified as Shahbaz Ali, and a case was registered against him under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following the incident, the woman reached out to the police and lodged a formal complaint against the driver.

(with IANS inputs)