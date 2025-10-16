Lawyer Kissing Woman During Delhi High Court Virtual Hearing Goes Viral; Netizens React: 'Wah Kya Scene Hai'

In a viral video on X (formerly twitter), a lawyer seemingly kissing a woman during virtual proceedings of the Delhi High Court has gone viral online, triggering widespread outrage and raising questions about professional conduct. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday during an online hearing, although the court was not in session at the time and people were waiting for the judge to join.

The footage shows the lawyer dressed in court attire, seated in his room, positioned slightly away from the camera, with only the side of his face visible. A woman in a saree is seen standing in front of him. As seen in the video, the lawyer appears to grab her hand and pull her closer, giving her a peck despite the woman’s apparent hesitation before she steps back.

The video quickly circulated on social media platforms, with users reacting strongly to the incident. One social media user commented, “I have no faith in our judicial system,”

When tech meets tradition

and the camera off button loses the case! pic.twitter.com/1GbfOFQ6w7 ShoneeKapoor (ShoneeKapoor) October 15, 2025

Another wrote, “Digital India Justice: Where the judge streams, the lawyers meme, and the witness went viral before their testimony.”

A third commented, “Wah kya scene hai (Wow! What a view).”

The clip’s caption on social media read, “Welcome to Digital India Justice. Court is online… but the lawyer forgot it’s LIVE! When tech meets tradition and the camera off button loses the case!”

Who Is Accountable? Netizens React

Legal experts and social media users have raised concerns about the ethical responsibilities of lawyers and the conduct expected during court proceedings. The incident has highlighted the need of maintaining professional decorum during virtual hearings. While the authenticity of the video is being discussed online, the incident has reignited debates over the need for stricter rules and monitoring during online judicial proceedings.

Netizens are saying that such behavior, if verified, will not only undermine public trust in the legal system but also emphasise the importance of awareness and accountability among legal professionals during digital hearings.

The Delhi High Court has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Social media users continue to demand action, reflecting the broader concern about maintaining ethics and professionalism in India’s judiciary.