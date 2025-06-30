Lawyer, Political ‘Dada’, Now Accused: Who Is Monojit Mishra, Named In Kolkata Law College Gangrape?

In a shocking incident, a law student was allegedly gangraped inside a Kolkata law college, sparking widespread outrage. The Kolkata police swung into action, cracking down on the perpetrators and arresting all three accused within 24 hours. Among them is 31-year-old Monojit Mishra, whose political connections have now surfaced. Adding to the controversy, Mishra is also reported to have a criminal record.

Mishra's profile on the social media platform Facebook says that he is a 'Criminal Lawyer' and he works at the Alipore Police and Sessions Court. Moreover, he was the former president of the South Calcutta Law College Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit.

However, the West Bengal-ruling party has distanced itself from the accused's alleged links with TMC.

A video on ANI's X handle showed graffiti on the walls of the Kolkata law college saying, "Monojit dada is in our hearts (Team MM)".

Disowned By Priest Father

According to an NDTV report, Monojit's father, a priest by profession, severed ties with his son due to frequent fights and involvement in political activities.

Criminal Record

The NDTV also reported that Monojit Mishra has several police complaints against him, including molesting a woman in Swinhoe Lane in 2022, stealing a music system and other things from a friend's home, and more.

Monojit's Social Media Post

In August 2024, after the horrific RG Kar rape-murder case, Monojit shared a post on his social media handle, and wrote in Bengali demanding death penalty rapists.

Kolkata Law Student Gangrape Case

Police arrested the three accused, named as Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), who are former students or staff members of the Kolkata law college.

A security guard was also arrested by the Kolkata police and has subsequently raised concerns about campus safety.

Kolkata Police, sharing an update about the case, posted on X on Monday and said that medicolegal examination of the victim and the accused persons has been completed, and added that the forensic examination of the place of occurrence has also been done.

Investigation is being monitored by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the close supervision of senior officers.