Laxmangarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Mange Lal Meena Vs Banna Slam Meena

The 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections will include Lachmangarh as one of the 200 constituencies in the state. Designated as a rural constituency, Lachmangarh holds significance for both Sikar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituents and the Sikar district, situated in the North region of the state. The Election Commission (EC) has unveiled the schedule for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, with the polling day scheduled for November 23 in a single phase.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Current State Government

Presently, the state is under the governance of the ruling Congress party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Once again, the venerable party is aiming for a second triumph to maintain its influence in the desert state. The BJP, the primary opposition in the state, is making vigorous efforts to secure assembly seats. The saffron party, which still relies on its central leadership, is striving to capture seats from the Congress.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Lachmangarh Candidates

In this term's Assembly elections, the Congress has nominated Mange Lal Meena as its candidate for the Lachmangarh seat, while the saffron party has selected Banna Ram Meena to contest for the respective Assembly seat.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Sardarpura Previous Election Outcome

In 2018, Govind Singh Dotasara of the Congress secured a victory with a substantial margin of over 22,052 votes, surpassing the BJP's Dinesh Joshi. Dotasara garnered more than 98,227 votes, while Joshi received 76,175 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 51.78.