'Lay Down Arms As Soon As Possible': Amit Shah Appeals To Naxalites To Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to the Naxalites to lay down their arms and said that the Modi government is determined to end Naxalism by March 2026. After the 22 Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Amit Shah posted on X, "Cobra Commandos and Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 22 Naxalites with modern weapons and explosive materials in various operations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Also, 11 Naxalites have surrendered in Badesetti Panchayat of Sukma, due to which this Panchayat has become completely Naxal-free."

"I appeal to the Naxalites to lay down their arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream by adopting the surrender policy of the Modi government. We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before March 31, 2026," the Union Minister further stated. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that every possible effort will be made as per rules for the rehabilitation of the surrendered Naxalites.

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले में विभिन्न ऑपरेशन्स में कोबरा कमांडो और छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस ने 22 कुख्यात नक्सलियों को आधुनिक हथियारों और विस्फोटक सामग्रियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।



साथ ही, सुकमा की बडेसेट्टी पंचायत में 11 नक्सलियों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया है, जिससे यह पंचायत पूरी तरह… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 18, 2025

"A total of 22 Naxalites, including 11 Naxalites carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakhs, have surrendered before the security forces in Sukma district. It is a matter of satisfaction that the Maoists are now attempting to integrate into mainstream society. Every possible effort will be made as per the rules for the rehabilitation of the surrendered Naxalites. As per the resolution of Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, complete eradication of red terror from the country and state is certain by March 2026," CM Sai posted on X in Hindi.

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Kiran Singh Deo said that Bastar district in the state is moving towards peace. "Bastar district is slowly moving towards peace... Many government welfare schemes and development initiatives are now able to reach areas of the district that were previously inaccessible... Everyone should be in the mainstream," Kiran Singh Deo said.

Earlier today, 22 Naxals, including nine women, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Gangaram Chavan. Speaking to the mediapersons following the surrender, Sukma SP Kiran Gangaram Chavan said that the surrendered Naxalites would receive all benefits under the government's surrender policy.

"The surrendered Naxalites hail from Maad (Chhattisgarh) and Nuapada (Odisha) divisions. The Naxalites will be given all the benefits provided by the government. "There are Naxalites of different ranks who have surrendered. Some Naxalites have a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs, while others have a bounty of Rs 8 lakhs," Sukma SP said.

Earlier, twenty-six Maoists, three of them carrying cash rewards, surrendered before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Dantewada. The surrender took place at the District Reserve Guard (DRG) headquarters as part of the ongoing 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, which aims to reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society.

The surrender was facilitated by the joint efforts of the district police, CRPF, and the state's special rehabilitation policy. As part of the state government's new rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Maoist will receive Rs 50,000 in immediate assistance and access to a range of benefits, including skill development training and agricultural land.