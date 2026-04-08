LCA Tejas back in the sky: Did HAL waste years and thousands of crores?

New Delhi: After a brief grounding, the Indian Air Force’s long-awaited Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 1A is ready to take to the skies again. After a series of hard landings, including one in February, the aircraft fleet will start flying again from April 8. It is now ready for operations.

Experts say that while the incidents have drawn scrutiny, the aircraft has logged over 50,000 safe flying hours prior to 2024. Recent accidents the plane suffered are under technical review.

Crashes raised eyebrows

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The programme came under criticism after several accidents in a short time. In February 2026, a hard landing during a training flight forced the pilot to eject and caused serious damage to the aircraft. This was the third such incident in two years. Earlier, there was a crash in 2024 due to an engine fuel-feed problem and a high-risk show-flight accident at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, which killed Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Following the February mishap, nearly 34 Tejas aircraft were grounded. HAL Chairman DK Sunil announced that all operational issues have now been addressed and that the fleet will resume flights.

Analysts say that the grounding was precautionary and that the fleet’s return shows careful engineering review rather than design failure.

Decades-long programme under scrutiny

The Tejas programme has been in the works since the early 1980s and was originally conceptualised under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure. Over four decades, critics have questioned whether the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) invested years and thousands of crores in a project with limited output.

Despite delays and setbacks, the programme is an important part of India’s plan to replace retiring MiG-21 squadrons, which had left the Air Force with only 30-32 active fighter squadrons out of an authorised 42.

Engine supply delays and production pace

Production delays happened because the aircraft engine giant General Electric (GE) delivered engines late, so the HAL fined the American company.

Analysts say that while the Tejas is still made in small numbers, these issues are being gradually fixed. The Mark 1A aircraft will undergo rigorous Air Staff Qualitative Requirement (ASQR) testing before entering active service. It will ensure that each jet meets the technical and operational standards required by the Air Force.

Tejas’ return to service

Once the inspection and test flights are complete, th HAL will finalise detailed reports to confirm operational readiness. The Air Force has already inducted 38 out of 40 Tejas aircraft, with a total of 83 Mark 1A jets contracted to form four squadrons.

Additional orders for 97 more Mark 1A aircraft will allow for five new squadrons. It will gradually close the gap in India’s combat fleet.

Analysts highlight that multiple variants of Tejas, including Mark 1, Mark 1A, Trainer Aircraft and the advanced Mark 2, will eventually bring the IAF up to its authorised strength of 42 squadrons.

Though slowed by production and engine supply issues, the Tejas programme is once again moving forward. Analysts say the aircraft’s return to the sky shows the commitment of the HAL and the IAF to modernising India’s combat capabilities, ensuring that the nation is equipped to meet contemporary defense requirements.