LCA Tejas Completes 25 Years: ADA Hosts ‘Aeronautics 2047’ Seminar In Bengaluru

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh inaugurated the two-day national seminar ‘Aeronautics 2047’ in Bengaluru, organised by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) on Sunday.

The national Seminar commemorates the completion of 25 years of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Chief of Airstaff Amarpreet Singh, while speaking at the inauguration, stressed at the urgency of meeting delivery timelines to ensure the Indian Air Force remains operationally prepared amid rapidly evolving global challenges.

Secretary of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamat, while speaking at the event, highlighted the critical need for indigenous cutting-edge technologies to cut import reliance and achieve the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

He also talked about the impressive journey of LCA Tejas and the manufacturing on Mark II. He said, “LCA has been a marvellous journey. Now this aircraft is inducted. Now our focus is on Mark II and AMCA... Both these programs are now on schedule, and we hope to deliver our commitments to the Air Force,” quotes ANI.

COAS Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also acknowledged the impact of LCA Tejas in the Indian Defence sector. While speaking to the media, he said, “It is an exceptional milestone that we achieved in 2001, and that has changed the history of our defence aviation and defence designing. We are looking forward very eagerly to the further programs, Mark II and AMCA, and I'm sure they're going to be more successful than what Tejas was and with better timelines," quotes ANI.

The ‘Aeronautics 2047’ seminar explores modern aerospace technologies, including next-generation aircraft manufacturing and assembly, digital manufacturing, aerodynamics for advanced combat aircraft, propulsion systems, flight testing, digital twins, certification hurdles, flight controls and avionics, fighter jet maintainability, AI-driven design, and precision actuator manufacturing.

The seminar focuses on the future of Indian space technologies and traces the LCA Tejas journey from initial sketches to operational squadrons.

What is LCA Tejas?

LCA Tejas is India's indigenous lightweight, single-engine, multirole supersonic fighter aircraft, developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Indian Airforce currently operates 38 aircraft, including 32 fighters and 6 trainers into two squadrons.

The LCA Mk1A, an advanced variant of India's indigenously designed and manufactured fighter aircraft, serves as a potent platform to meet the Indian Air Force's operational requirements.

operational requirements. LCA Mk II and LCA Navy variants are currently under development. The LCA tejas is one of the most successful indigenous defence programs; it equips the IAF with exceptional air superiority.