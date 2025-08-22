LCA Tejas MK1A: How This Cost-Effective Indegenous Fighter Jet Set To Redefine India’s Air Power

New Delhi: Three months after Operation Sindoor, the skies above India and Pakistan witnessed one of the fiercest aerial confrontations since the 1971 War. Both nations are now aggressively modernising their air forces.

This week, India’s Cabinet Committee on Security approved the purchase of 97 Tejas Mark 1A (MK1A) fighter jets, which are the upgraded version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 62,000 crore (USD 7.2 billion). The order is the largest yet for India’s indigenously developed light combat aircraft, marking a major milestone for the Make in India initiative and the nation’s push for atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense.

Experts say the order will not only support domestic defense manufacturing but also significantly enhance the IAF’s operational capabilities, potentially emerging as a long-term game-changer.

The Tejas Journey

India’s Tejas programme began in the 1980s. The Indian Air Force (IAF) placed its first order for 20 LCA Mark 1 (MK1) fighter jets (IOC standard) in 2006. A subsequent order in 2010 added 20 MK1 jets (FOC standard).

As of August 2025, the IAF operates two squadrons of Tejas MK1 jets: No. 45 “Flying Daggers” and No. 18 “The Flying Bullets” at Sulur AFS.

In 2021, the IAF ordered 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A (MK1A) jets for Rs 48,000 crore, supported by HAL’s Rs 5,375 crore deal with GE Aerospace for 99 F404 engines. Delivery delays pushed back rollout, with only two GE F404 engines received by July 2025. India expects 12 engines by March 2026 and 12 MK1A jets ready by December 2025. Six are already lined up.

The HAL has expanded production lines, adding a third line at Nashik (operational October 2024), with plans for a fourth line to increase annual output from 24 to 32 aircraft. The goal is to deliver all 180 Tejas MK1A jets by 2031-2032.

Why MK1A Could Be A Game-Changer

Ten squadrons of MK1A jets will bolster the IAF’s dwindling squadron strength, currently at 31 vs the sanctioned 42. By September 2025, it will drop to 29 as MiG-21 Bisons retire.

Cost is another factor. Ninety-seven Tejas MK1A jets at Rs 62,000 crore vs 26 Rafale M jets at Rs 63,000 crore gives the IAF nearly four MK1A jets for the price of one Rafale M. While Rafale M is twin-engine and carrier-capable, the MK1A is single-engine but both are 4.5-generation aircraft.

Domestic manufacturing supports thousands of jobs, conserves foreign currency reserves and builds capabilities. The MK1A will be a stepping stone for Tejas MK2 and India’s fifth-generation AMCA fighter. Indigenous content rises from 50% in MK1 to 60-65% in MK1A, with MK2 targeting 70-90%.

Large-scale production boosts HAL’s confidence, aids future exports and strengthens India’s geopolitical standing.

Capabilities Of Tejas MK1A

MK1A jets carry AESA radar, initially the Israeli EL/M-2052, transitioning to indigenous Uttam radar by the 41st aircraft. Its detection range exceeds 200 km, tracks up to 50 targets and resists jamming.

The Unified Electronic Warfare Suite (UEWS), RWR, ASPJ pod and ECM systems enhance survivability against modern threats. Nine hardpoints carry Astra Mk-1 & Mk-II, ASRAAM, air-to-ground missiles and precision-guided munitions.

A mid-air refueling probe extends operational range. The upgraded Digital Fly-by-Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC MK1A) improves maneuverability.

Customisability sets Tejas apart. Unlike imported aircraft, the IAF can integrate indigenous and classified systems, surprise adversaries and continuously upgrade MK1A and MK2 based on operational feedback.

Strategic Self-Reliance

The MK1A strengthens India’s defense sovereignty. History shows geopolitics shifts quickly. The Russia-Ukraine war highlights how self-reliance enables prolonged resistance against sanctions. Only nations with independent defense capabilities can claim true sovereignty.

Operation Sindoor tested India’s air power. MK1A promises to reshape it for decades to come, combining cost efficiency, operational strength and a fully indigenous production ecosystem.