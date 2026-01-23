'LDF, UDF drove Kerala into cycle of corruption and appeasement politics': PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the historic BJP victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, saying it marks the end of decades of neglect by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) and the beginning of a new era of development and good governance.

PM Modi also criticised the two fronts for perpetuating corruption and mismanagement.



"Both the LDF and UDF have, in various ways, driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement, and appeasement politics. Though they may use different flags and symbols, their underlying political approach and agendas are virtually identical: rampant corruption, a lack of accountability, and the promotion of divisive communalism. Both parties are well aware that their opportunity to govern resurfaces every five years, yet the core issues remain unaddressed," PM Modi said as he addressed a gathering in Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

"For decades, both the LDF and UDF have neglected Thiruvananthapuram, depriving the city of basic facilities and infrastructure. The Left and the Congress have consistently failed to address the needs of our people. However, our BJP team has already begun working towards a developed Thiruvananthapuram. To the people of this city, I say: have faith- the change that has long been overdue is finally on its way," he added.



Hailing victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls, he said, "This victory is a victory for good governance. This victory is a victory for the resolve to build a developed Kerala. This victory is a victory for the commitment to free Kerala from the corruption of the LDF and UDF."



PM Modi drew parallels between the BJP's beginnings in Kerala and its early journey in Gujarat.



"The left-leaning groups present here may not view me favourably. However, allow me to present the facts. Prior to 1987, the BJP was a marginal party in Gujarat. In 1987, for the first time, the BJP won control of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation--much like the party's recent victory in Thiruvananthapuram. Since then, the people of Gujarat have entrusted us with opportunities to serve, and we have continued to do so for decades. Our journey began in one city in Gujarat, and similarly, in Kerala, our beginnings have started with a single city," he said.



The Prime Minister emphasised that Thiruvananthapuram will now serve as a model city for the rest of the country.



"To the people of this city, I say, have faith. Thiruvananthapuram, for the entire country, will become a model city. I extend my full support to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities in India," he added.



The Prime Minister also discussed Kerala's broader political scenario ahead of the upcoming elections.



"When considering the future of Kerala, the political landscape is divided into just two predominant sides, the LDF and the UDF. Over the years, both groups have taken turns governing the state, contributing to Kerala's current challenges. However, there is a third alternative--one that prioritises development and good governance--represented by the BJP and NDA," he said.

Furthermore, in an emotional moment, PM Modi also mentioned about a child waiting to meet him.



"I have been seeing a child standing for a long time with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, and I will write to you. I urge the SPG to bring me this child's love," he said.



PM Modi concluded by congratulating the voters of Thiruvananthapuram for placing their trust in the BJP and reaffirmed the party's commitment to delivering development and good governance in the city.



Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.



Addressing a public gathering here as Kerala heads into Assembly election mode, PM Modi began with the traditional greeting "Namaskaram!" and wished his long-time friend and PP Rajesh, who was sworn in as Mayor in Thiruvanthuparam after the BJP in the city's municipal elections for the first time came to power in any Corporation in Kerala.



PM Modi was felicitated at the event. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were also present.