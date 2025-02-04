'Lead To Social Instability In The Country': Owaisi Warns Modi Government Against Waqf Bill

Owaisi Parliament Speech: AIMIM leader and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has warned the government that implementing the Waqf Amendment Bill in its current form could lead to social instability. Emphasizing his concerns, Owaisi cautioned the government against moving forward with the bill. The Waqf amendment bill has been cleared by the Joint Parliamentary Committee with 14-11 voting and is likely to be tabled in Parliament soon.

Participating in the debate on the President's Address, Owaisi said, "I am cautioning and warning this government - if you bring and make a Waqf law in the present form, which will be a violation of Article 25, 26 and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country. It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left. You want to make India 'Viksit Bharat', we want 'Viksit Bharat'. But if you want to take this country back to the '80s and early '90s, it will be your responsibility."

He further said that every Muslim is proud Indian and won't allow their lands to be snatched away. "Because, as a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid. I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that. We will no more come and give a diplomatic talk over here. This is the House where I have to stand and speak honestly, that my community - we are proud Indians. It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me," said Owaisi.

On the other hand, opposition Members of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee (Lok Sabha) and Md. Nadimul Haque (Rajya Sabha) have strongly protested the expunction of key portions of their dissent notes submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The dissent notes, submitted after the draft report of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was approved with 14 members in favour and 11 against, criticized the committee's proceedings and recommendations.