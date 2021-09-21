Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had vision, but this govt creates a divide between Hindus, Muslims: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (September 21, 2021) slammed the Centre and said that leaders like former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a vision but the current government creates a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also said that those in Delhi are using the union territory as a laboratory and are experimenting here.

"Those in Delhi are using Jammu and Kashmir as a laboratory and are experimenting here. Leaders like Nehru and Vajpayee had a vision for Jammu and Kashmir but this government creates a divide between Hindus and Muslims. Sardars are now Khalistani, we are Pakistani, only BJP is Hindustani," Mufti said.

The statement comes two days after the PDP chief had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing politics over issues pertaining to Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan to garner votes.

"Elections are approaching. This time around, they (BJP) got Taliban and Afghanistan's issues to raise. If even that does not help, then they bring Pakistan into the discussion. They raise alarms of drones. They would not talk about China, since it has already intruded in eastern Ladakh. To instil fear, they use Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan and do some things here and there and ask for votes," she had said.

Mufti added, "In 70 years, everything that was built by Congress and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir, was destroyed by the BJP in seven years. They have brought miseries to people."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV