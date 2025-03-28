Learnings From Russia-Ukraine War, Indian Army Tests High-Impact Aerial Strike Anti-Tank Drone System

Indian Army is making significant efforts to be combat-ready while implementing learnings from global conflicts and attacks. Taking lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war where drones are actively being used, the Indian Army has successfully tested a munition drone that can be used to destroy tanks. In a first-of-its-kind project, the Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade successfully tested a First Person View (FPV) drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition. The test was carried out in the general area of Pathankot in Punjab.

#WATCH | In first of its kind project, Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade successfully tests an FPV drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition



The Fleur-De-Lis Brigade has achieved a milestone in tactical drone warfare by successfully developing, testing, and validating an FPV drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition. This FPV drone is developed in collaboration with DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

This initiative, launched in August 2024, has undergone extensive research, development, and trials to enhance the capabilities of low-cost, high-impact aerial strike systems.

The FPV drone was entirely assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School, which has fabricated over 100 drones within the formation as of March 2025. This self-reliant approach ensured complete control over build quality, component integration, and real-time modifications as per TBRL directives. It also optimized structural integrity, weight distribution, and flight dynamics, making the drone highly manoeuvrable and efficient for operational deployment.

To enhance operator safety, a dual-safety mechanism has been incorporated into the payload system. This prevents accidental detonation during transport, handling, and flight, significantly increasing reliability and minimizing risks for pilots and personnel handling the drone.

The system underwent rigorous trials, beginning with explosive testing, followed by aerial vehicle assessments and trigger system evaluations. Each phase was validated by TBRL scientists, confirming the drone effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability in payload delivery. The successful results mark this first-of-its-kind FPV drone project as a game-changing force multiplier in modern tactical engagements. (With ANI inputs)