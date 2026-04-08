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NewsIndia'Leave Iran': India issues fresh advisory for nationals after ceasefire announcement
INDIANS IN IRAN

'Leave Iran': India issues fresh advisory for nationals after ceasefire announcement

After the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, India's Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals who are still in Iran and advised them to leave the country. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Leave Iran': India issues fresh advisory for nationals after ceasefire announcementPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

India's Embassy in Iran has issued a recent advisory for Indian nationals who are still in Iran and advised them to "expeditiously exit." This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks, linking the pause to Tehran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing negotiations toward a broader peace deal.

In the advisory, dated April 8, shared on the official X handle, it said, "In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy."

"It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," it added.

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Trump pauses Iran strikes for two weeks

The ceasefire announcement signals a temporary halt in what had been shaping up as a major escalation in West Asia, with US President Trump asserting that US military goals had already been achieved.

Trump’s post on Truth Social media came less than 90 minutes before his 8 pm EST deadline, wherein he had asked Iran to agree to a deal or face consequences to be bombed to the “Stone Age”.

Trump spoke to Netanyahu on Iran ceasefire framework

Meanwhile, a White House official told IANS that US President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close the deal on a ceasefire framework with Iran. 

No further details were provided. The two-week pause is intended to allow time to finalise a broader agreement as talks continue.

(with IANS inputs) 

Also read- US, Iran agree to ceasefire; both sides claim victory — who really won?

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