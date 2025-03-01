'Leaving For Chamoli For On-Site Inspection': Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Rescue Operation

As the efforts continue to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped under an avalanche, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday gathered information about the ongoing relief and rescue operation and said that he will visit Chamoli for on-site inspection.

"In the morning, through telephone, I took detailed information about the relief and rescue operation being carried out to rescue the workers trapped in the avalanche near Mana. I have instructed the officials to airlift the seriously injured workers who were rescued yesterday to a higher center. I am also leaving for Chamoli for an on-site inspection," CM Dhami posted on X.

"With the weather clearing up, relief and rescue operations have been expedited. With the blessings of Lord Badri and the tireless efforts of rescue workers, efforts are being made to rescue all the workers trapped in the snow as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, three injured individuals have been evacuated to the Military Hospital in Joshimath, and helicopter services have commenced.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that the rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly, with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami actively monitoring the ongoing rescue operation.

"Inclement weather persists there. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation. He visited the control room twice yesterday. He sought a detailed update on everything. Rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly," Vinod Kumar Suman told ANI.

He further said that the efforts to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are underway.

"33 out of 55 people were rescued until yesterday. 22 people still remain to be rescued. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing for them," he added.

Vinod Kumar Suman further mentioned that more than 200 people are ready to be dispatched to the spot for rescue operations.

"Four helicopters are operational. If needed, more facilities will be put in use. One Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force is on standby; once the weather clears, it will be here. The weather is clearing in Joshimath. We are setting up a helipad near Mana because our helipad is covered with snow. Snow-clearing operations are ongoing. We hope that after the helipad is prepared, the rescue and relief operations will further speed up," Suman said.

The Uttarakhand government issued helpline numbers on Friday for people seeking assistance or information regarding the avalanche.