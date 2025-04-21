Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888976https://zeenews.india.com/india/lebanese-army-officer-2-soldiers-killed-in-ammunition-explosion-in-lebanon-2888976.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-GAZA WAR

Lebanese Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed In Ammunition Explosion In Lebanon

An ammunition explosion killed three Lebanese soldiers; Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon also killed two Hezbollah operatives amid ongoing cross-border tensions.

|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 07:09 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lebanese Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed In Ammunition Explosion In Lebanon Image: IANS

A Lebanese army officer and two soldiers were killed in an ammunition explosion in southern Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the army's Directorate of Guidance. 

According to the statement, several civilians were also injured in the explosion that took place on Sunday "when the ammunition was being transported by a military vehicle in the Braiqaa area, Nabatieh Governorate."

"Specialized army units are conducting the necessary investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement added.

A Lebanese security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that since the start of the cross-border conflict between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel on October 8, 2023, the number of Lebanese army personnel killed has reached 49.

Meanwhile, two Hezbollah operatives were killed earlier on Sunday in two separate Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to the same security source.

Israel's military, for its part, announced that it launched new airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday night, targeting Hezbollah military sites in Nabatieh, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A short while ago, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck several launchers and a military infrastructure site from which Hezbollah operated," the military said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the military struck the area of Houla in southern Lebanon and killed a militant who, according to the statement, served as Hezbollah's head of engineering in the Odaisseh area.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that went into effect in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued to carry out occasional strikes inside Lebanon, claiming they target Hezbollah "threats."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK