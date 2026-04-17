‘Left staring at the wall’: Indian-origin Texas court interpreter held after 35 years in US – What led to her ICE detention?

Washington: A 53-year-old Indian-origin woman who has been living in the United States for more than three decades is now in immigration detention in Texas. Her arrest and continued custody has been legally challenged.

Meenu Batra was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 17 at Harlingen International Airport in Texas while she was travelling to Milwaukee for an immigration court assignment. Officers stopped her at the airport, placed her in handcuffs and took her to the El Valle detention facility in Raymondville.

She has worked for years in immigration courts, assisting hundreds of people with language interpretation.

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Detained during travel for court work

According to her legal team and statements made by Batra, she tried to explain to officers that she had valid immigration status and a legal work permit. Despite that, she was taken into custody and moved to a detention centre.

She later described the experience as “bizarre” in an interview given from detention to The Guardian, stating that she has been treated like a criminal and fears being deported to a country where she has never lived.

She said she has been left “staring at the wall” and trying to understand why she is being held.

Harsh treatment in custody

In a habeas corpus petition filed against her detention, she has alleged that she was held without food or water for 24 hours and was also denied medication she was supposed to take.

She also claimed that after her arrest, officers asked her to pose for photographs with her hands placed behind her back. She was allegedly told that the images were meant “for social media”. She said she felt humiliated by how the pictures were presented.

A life built in the United States

Batra moved to the United States in 1991 as a child after her parents were killed during the anti-Sikh violence of 1984. She has lived almost her entire adult life in South Texas, where she raised her four children. Her son has recently joined the US Army.

Her case has now moved into court, where she is challenging the legality of her detention through legal proceedings.

Legal dispute over possible deportation

Her lawyer, Deepak Ahluwalia, who is based in California and Texas, said in the year 2000 an immigration court granted Batra “withholding of removal” to India after finding that she could face persecution if sent back.

He explained that under this order, US authorities cannot deport her to India unless the case is reopened. However, he said the government has not reopened the case, and there is concern that she could instead be sent to a third country.

According to him, there has been no clear communication from authorities about where she might be sent, even after a month in detention.

The development comes at a time when the United States has expanded arrangements with several countries, including Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, South Sudan and Rwanda, to accept deportees. A recent court ruling also removed a requirement for authorities to give advance notice before sending detainees to countries they may not be familiar with.