Legal pursuit and extradition triumphs after the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

Abu Salem spent nine years running. After the 1993 Mumbai blasts, he left India and stayed mobile, moving between countries and living under false identities. Indian investigators tracked his movements for years. The trail finally ended in Lisbon in September 2002, when Portuguese police arrested him along with Bollywood actress Monica Bedi.

Salem had been a key operative in the blasts, part of the network that moved weapons and explosives into Mumbai before March 12. Getting him back to India to face trial was not going to be simple. Portugal has strict rules about extradition. Its legal system does not allow the transfer of suspects to countries where the death penalty could apply to the charges being pursued.

India's case against Salem included charges that could carry a death sentence. To get him back, India's government had to negotiate directly with Portugal and provide formal written guarantees. The first guarantee was that Salem would not be executed. The second was that India would not prosecute him for any crime beyond those listed in the extradition request itself.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

That second condition is called the Rule of Speciality. It is a standard clause in international extradition law, and it exists to prevent countries from using the extradition process as a way to get someone back and then pile on additional charges. Portugal required India to commit to it in writing before approving the transfer.

India gave those assurances, and the extradition was approved under the framework of India's Extradition Act. Salem was handed over in November 2005, three years after his arrest. He was convicted in 2017 on charges related to the blasts and sentenced to life in prison. Because of the guarantee given to Portugal, the death penalty was not applied to his case. Indian courts honoured that commitment.

The broader trial connected to the 1993 attacks was one of the largest in Indian legal history. Hundreds of accused were tried over proceedings that stretched across more than two decades. Prosecutors laid out evidence covering the full chain of the conspiracy, from financing and smuggling routes to target selection and device assembly.

The most high-profile outcome was the conviction of Yakub Memon, the brother of Tiger Memon, who was identified as the main organizer of the attacks. Yakub was found guilty of conspiracy and sentenced to death. Years of appeals followed. His final petition to the Supreme Court was heard in an emergency session that ran through the night. The execution was carried out on July 30, 2015.

The Salem extradition and the Yakub Memon case together showed two things. First, India could work within international legal frameworks and make binding commitments to foreign governments to secure extraditions. Second, that even in cases this large and this old, the judicial process could conclude. Neither lesson came quickly or easily, but both are now part of how India approaches counterterrorism law.