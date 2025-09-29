Leh Apex Body Withdraws With Centre, Says ‘Cannot Talk Until Peace Is Restored’

Thupstan Chhewang, chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), addressed a press conference in Leh today, announcing that the Apex Body (LAB) will withdraw from upcoming negotiation talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

While addressing the media, Thupstan said, “The LAB will not participate in the scheduled High-Powered Committee meeting on the 6th, nor the preparatory session in New Delhi on September 27–28.” Chhewang stated that this decision is to avoid any perception of rushing into discussions while the region remains under curfew and tension.

He urged Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta to lift restrictions, review the security situation, and facilitate the cremation of the two remaining victims of the violence.

Thupstan, chairman of the Apex Body, Leh (ABL), said, “Our expectation was that after making Ladakh a Union Territory, the people would get justice. But they made us a UT without legislation. After the abrogation of Article 370, which was supposed to safeguard our rights and identity, it all ended. To fight for our rights, we had to protest. Initially, the central government gave assurances, but later nothing happened. The four points have been our demands from the very beginning. Brute force was used by the administration, resulting in the deaths of four people. We are deeply saddened.”

He added, “We have been in touch with the Centre and were planning to attend the meeting. The Apex Body was scheduled to meet the Home Ministry tomorrow, but given the current situation, we will not participate in any talks until peace is restored here. We hope the Home Ministry will take steps to normalize the situation.”

The body continues to push for a four-point agenda in future talks, including statehood, Sixth Schedule protections, and empowerment of the Leh and Kargil Hill Councils.

This withdrawal could delay the fragile dialogue process initiated by the Centre just days after the violence, potentially escalating tensions in the strategically vital border region.