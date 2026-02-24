Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers returns to Delhi after technical snag
The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as flight SG121, was carrying around 150 passengers at the time of the incident.
A SpiceJet flight en route to Leh from Delhi was forced to return to the national capital on Tuesday morning after developing a mid-air technical problem.
This is a developing story.. stay tuned for further updates..
