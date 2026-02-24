Advertisement
Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers returns to Delhi after technical snag

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A SpiceJet flight en route to Leh from Delhi was forced to return to the national capital on Tuesday morning after developing a  mid-air technical problem.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as flight SG121, was carrying around 150 passengers at the time of the incident, according to reports. 

 

This is a developing story.. stay tuned for further updates..

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

