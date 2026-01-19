Advertisement
Leh-Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Region
LEH LADAKH NEWS

Leh-Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Region

Leh, Ladakh Earthquake: A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit the Leh and Ladakh region on Monday. Further information on the earthquake is awaited, and there has been no report of casualties so far. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Leh-Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Region Photo Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude shook Leh and the Ladakh region on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).  

NCS reported that the quake jolted the area at 11:51 am. 

"EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS posted on X. 



Further information on the quake is awaited, and there has been no report of casualties so far. 

Also Read- 2.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, No Damage Reported

Delhi Earthquake Today

According to IANS, a mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude struck New Delhi on Monday morning. The quake reportedly caused brief tremors across parts of the national capital.  

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 8:44 am, with its epicentre located in North Delhi at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of any damage, and the tremors were described as mild in nature. 

The NCS provided detailed information about the seismic event in an official statement, saying, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi.”

India's Seismic Zoning System

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) lie close to several active fault lines, which are geological fractures where tectonic plates meet and shift.

India’s seismic zoning system was updated in 2025, expanding the classification to six zones based on earthquake susceptibility, as per IANS.

The zones now range from Zone II, considered the least active, to Zone VI, categorised as the most seismically active. Delhi continues to remain in Zone IV, placing it among high-risk regions.

(with IANS inputs)

(with IANS inputs)

