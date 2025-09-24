Leh-Ladakh Protest: Four Killed In Violence; Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

In a dramatic turn of events, a peaceful protest advocating for statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh descended into chaos and clashes on Wednesday. The unrest was sparked by the deteriorating health of two individuals who have been on a 35-day hunger strike, launched by prominent educationist Sonam Wangchuk, drawing attention to their demands for constitutional guarantees. The protesters, identified as Sri Anchuk and Anchuk Dolma, fell ill amid the ongoing demonstrations, prompting immediate medical attention.

Their deteriorating health served as a catalyst for heightened emotions, leading to stone-pelting directed at the Leh Hill Council building. The situation turned chaotic as clashes broke out, resulting in several vehicles being set ablaze and confrontations between protesters and police.

At least four people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured during violent clashes between protesters and security forces. According to the protesters, the fatalities occurred as a result of police firing. In response to the escalating situation, security forces were deployed in large numbers to maintain order, with officials describing the atmosphere as tense but under control. After the violence, Wangchuk ended his hunger strike.

The situation escalated further when a group of youth took to the streets, expressing their frustration through stone-pelting. Prominent environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 15 days, is among those leading the protest for Sixth Schedule, statehood demands, and other protections for the people of Ladakh. The protests have gained momentum since the abrogation of Article 370, which many locals believe has undermined their rights and identity.

As tensions rise, the people remain divided over the path forward. Supporters of Wangchuk and other activists continue to rally for their cause, while authorities are working to restore order in the area by engaging in dialogue but without any concrete conclusion so far.

Support for the movement remains strong, with LAB and other local leaders emphasizing the urgency of their demands. “Our demand is immediate action. The people of Ladakh cannot wait any longer,” said one protesting leader.

Organizers have indicated that the central government has set October 6 as a date for a decision regarding their demands, but protesters are insisting on an earlier resolution.

In a show of solidarity, Kargil will observe a complete shutdown on Thursday in support of the agitation. Sajad Kargali, a member of the organizing committee in Kargil, stated, “The movement is gaining momentum. Tomorrow, Kargil will remain shut to show solidarity and send a strong message to New Delhi.”

As the protests continue to draw large crowds of men, women, and youth, the demands for constitutional safeguards and political rights for Ladakh remain at the forefront. Authorities have maintained tight security around sensitive buildings and protest sites while engaging in dialogue with community leaders, though no concrete conclusions have been reached thus far.