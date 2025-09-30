Leh Unrest: Kargil Democratic Alliance Announces Boycott Of Upcoming Talks With Centre

Endorsing Leh Apex Body (LAB), the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has announced its boycott of upcoming talks with the central government until allegations against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk aren’t fully retracted and a judicial enquiry is announced.

KAD held a press conference in New Delhi and announced its boycott of upcoming talks with the central government. This decision was made in solidarity with the LAB and comes amid escalating unrest in Ladakh.

During the press conference at the Press Club of India, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said, “The KDA will not resume dialogue with the Centre until its conditions are not met. The KDA called for an independent judicial investigation into the violence that occurred in Leh on September 24, which reportedly resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

Karbalai demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals arrested or detained in connection with the unrest.

“Sonam Wangchuk is a respected figure, not just in Ladakh but across the nation,” he said.

The KDA rejected claims made by the Union Territory administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Karbalai also dismissed allegations that Wangchuk had incited violence. Karbalai strongly denied attempts to label Ladakhis as "anti-national," citing their sacrifices for the country.

The KDA and LAB have been protesting for several months with key demands for Ladakh, which include: statehood for the Union Territory and special constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Just a day after the Apex Body Leh (ABL) also announced withdrawal of talks with the Centre, saying talks cannot proceed until “peace and normalcy are fully restored in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said it is always ready for dialogues on Ladakh matters and to engage with both the KDA and ABL on key issues.