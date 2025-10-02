Leh Violence: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered With Four-Week Deadline; Local Leaders Demand Judicial Probe

Ladakh Protest: The District Magistrate, Leh, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Ladakh violence that erupted on September 24, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of four people during security forces’ action. Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nubra, Mukul Beniwal has been designated as the Inquiry Officer to ascertain the detailed facts and circumstances of the incident.

An order issued by the DM said that the inquiry will ascertain the detailed facts and circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, police action, and resultant death of four individuals. The order directed that the submission of a detailed inquiry report must be made within a period of four weeks.

“Anyone having information about the incident or willing/desirous to give oral evidence, written statements, or material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the Inquiry Officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements/evidence,” it said.

On September 24, 2025, violent clashes erupted in Leh, the main town of the Ladakh Union Territory (UT), during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution (which provides protections for tribal areas). The demonstrations, organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and supported by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, turned deadly when clashes broke out and security forces opened fire on protesters, resulting in four civilian deaths and over 80 injuries.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, leading to a magisterial inquiry ordered by the Ladakh UT administration.

However, protesters, student groups, opposition leaders, and local political parties have escalated demands for a judicial probe, accusing the administration of excessive force and a cover-up. The violence has also led to curfews, internet suspensions, and the detention of over 50 people, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, under the National Security Act (NSA). Key demands include full statehood, extension of Sixth Schedule protections, a separate Public Service Commission, and job safeguards for locals.

The September 24 shutdown was called by LAB amid stalled talks with the Union Home Ministry. Wangchuk, who began a hunger strike on September 10 to highlight these issues, was blamed by authorities for inciting the crowd. Protesters allegedly pelted stones and torched a CRPF vehicle, prompting security forces to fire in self-defense, according to police. Critics, including LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), argue the response was disproportionate, with shots fired at close range on unarmed demonstrators.

Sources said autopsies reportedly confirmed close-range gunshot wounds. Over 80 others were injured, with 12 in critical condition. The bodies were handed over to families under heavy security, and funerals were restricted, fueling further anger. A Tibetan refugee was also injured and is recovering in AIIMS Delhi.

A curfew was imposed in Leh starting September 25, and as of October 2, 2025, it had been extended to its ninth day. Mobile internet and public Wi-Fi were suspended under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, until at least October 3. Over 50 people, including LAB office-bearers and youth protesters, were detained.

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on September 26, charged under the NSA for “provocative statements,” and transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

Officials, including DGP SD Singh Jamwal, claimed the firing was in self-defense against a 5,000–6,000-strong mob advancing on the LAHDC office. Gupta alleged a “conspiracy” with foreign influences, drawing parallels to Bangladesh/Nepal youth movements and involvement from Nepalese and Doda residents, vowing a thorough probe into the instigators. The administration refuted “witch-hunt” claims against Wangchuk, citing “credible inputs” of his role in escalating tensions, including suggestions of self-immolation protests.

While the magisterial inquiry satisfies the administration, it has been rejected by Ladakh’s people and local leaders as insufficient. Their demands include a judicial probe supervised by a sitting High Court judge or retired Supreme Court judge to ensure impartiality, immediate release of detainees, including Wangchuk, and dropping of charges, lifting of curfew and internet bans, and compensation for victims’ families. They also seek accountability from the media for “defamatory” coverage, labeling Ladakhis as “anti-national.”

Curfew persists in Leh with partial relaxations, but roads are sealed to prevent gatherings. The Internet remains suspended. Protests have shifted to peaceful campaigns, including delegations to Delhi and international forums. Lt. Governor Gupta chaired a high-level review on September 30, reiterating the commitment to peace.