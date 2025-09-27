Leh Violence Update: Curfew Continues, 44 Arrested Including Sonam Wangchuk; Police Probe Pakistan Links

With some relaxation in a few areas, curfew remained in effect for the fourth consecutive day in Leh, while Section 163 continued to be enforced in Kargil, Ladakh.

DGP Ladakh accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of making "provocative speeches" and attempting to derail ongoing talks between local bodies and the central government over statehood and Sixth Schedule demands.

On the fourth day, police and paramilitary forces intensified patrolling and security checks in Leh. However, Leh Police announced phased curfew relaxations to provide temporary relief. The curfew was lifted in the Old City from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and in the New Area from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, chaired a high-level security review meeting today to assess the situation across the Union Territory, emphasizing heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, and public order.

The detention of prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday has sparked widespread concern and drawn significant attention from political parties and various sections of society.

Wangchuk, a Magsaysay Award recipient renowned for his climate advocacy, was arrested and transferred to Jodhpur. His detention followed protests led by ‘Gen Z’ activists in Leh two days earlier, demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. SD Singh Jamwal, addressing a press conference about the September 24 protests, accused Sonam Wangchuk of making “provocative speeches” and attempting to derail talks with the Centre. Wangchuk was subsequently detained under the NSA and shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail.

Jamwal said an “unprecedented situation” had occurred, involving anti-social elements who resorted to large-scale violence, arson, and stone-pelting. He noted that nearly 7,000 people were involved in pelting stones, leading to four deaths and injuries to several police, paramilitary, and civilian personnel. One CRPF jawan was reported to be in critical condition.

The DGP directly accused Wangchuk of instigating the violence and sabotaging talks with the Centre. He alleged that Wangchuk used his hunger strike as a platform for disruptive elements to disturb peace.

Jamwal confirmed that police are investigating Wangchuk for alleged links with Pakistan and questionable foreign funding. He said a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO), arrested recently, was in contact with Wangchuk.

The DGP also announced phased relaxations in Leh’s curfew and confirmed that police have arrested 44 people in connection with the violence, including the main “ring leaders.”

When asked about foreign involvement, Jamwal stated that several Nepali nationals, who are often present in the area for labor, were also caught up in the incident, and this angle is under investigation.

However, sources said the actual number of detained persons is higher than 44, including Nepali nationals and some from Doda.

According to local leaders involved in the agitation, over 90 individuals have been detained since the clashes began. Prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people remain in force across major towns of the Union Territory, including Kargil.