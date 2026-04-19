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NewsIndiaLenskart releases new In-Store style guide after ‘bindi and tilak’ backlash
LENSKART

Lenskart releases new In-Store style guide after ‘bindi and tilak’ backlash

The controversy erupted earlier this week when screenshots of a February 2026 internal "Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide" went viral on social media.

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Lenskart releases new In-Store style guide after ‘bindi and tilak’ backlash(Image: X)

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has issued a public apology and released a revised In-Store Style Guide after facing widespread backlash over an earlier internal document that allegedly restricted certain Hindu religious symbols while permitting others like hijab and turban.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when screenshots of a February 2026 internal "Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide" went viral on social media.

The document reportedly prohibited visible items such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, and kalawa for customer-facing staff, while allowing neat black hijabs and turbans.

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This led to accusations of religious bias and calls for a boycott.

In response, Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal initially clarified that the leaked document was outdated and did not reflect current company policy.

He acknowledged a "language lapse" and stated that Lenskart has "no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak.

On Saturday, the company went further by standardising and publicly releasing its In-Store Style Guide. In a detailed statement posted on X, Lenskart said:

"We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.
Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently...
These guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry - bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, and more. Not as exceptions. As who we are."

"Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Our 2400+ stores are run by people who bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work every day. That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door." "If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be,” added the eyewear retailer.

The updated style guide emphasises professionalism, hygiene, safety, and consistent customer experience while fully embracing diversity.

It permits religious and cultural symbols such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, and other non-offensive faith-based items or markings.

Neat and secure head coverings like hijabs, turbans, or similar cultural and religious wear are allowed, as long as they pose no interference with duties or safety.

Restrictions remain on anything deemed unsafe, unhygienic, distracting, damaged, or unprofessional, such as ripped jeans, open footwear, flashy accessories, or offensive imagery.
The guide stresses fair and consistent application across all stores, with accommodations for religious, cultural, or medical reasons. 
 

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