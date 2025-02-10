Advertisement
Leopard Crossing Road Collides With Milkman In Viral Video, Here's What Happens Next

The incident took place on Sunday, around 8 pm at Shilpgram main road near Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Leopard Crossing Road Collides With Milkman In Viral Video, Here's What Happens Next

A video has surfaced on social media in which a spine-chilling encounter was captured between a man and a leopard when the big cat was trying to cross a road in a residential area near Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

After jumping off a wall, the leopard ran and tried crossing the road quickly. Just when the big cat reached the middle of the road, it collided head-on with a milkman riding a bike, and the two sustained injuries. As a result of the collision, milk spilled on the road.

The incident took place on Sunday, around 8 pm at Shilpgram main road near Rajasthan's Udaipur, according to an NDTV report. It was captured on a CCTV camera. According to the footage, the leopard jumped off the boundary wall at around 7:53 PM and ran to cross the road.

Following the collision, the leopard sat injured on the road for a few seconds before he got up and walked away. But the man continued sitting in the middle of the road, with spilled milk all around.

Two men come out of a house nearby to help the man but soon run back, fearing the leopard. They came back again, staying vigilant. At the same time, a car crossed and came back to help. Together, they extended help to the milkman to get up.

