Lesser Known Reasons To Study In The US: A Data-Driven Perspective

Jamboree Education has reported a "noticeable surge in Indian students opting for undergraduate studies in the United States." The Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange revealed some hard-hitting milestones in the growing appeal of US education among Indian students. Findings highlight how India is now, for the second year in a row, the top contributor to the international student population, marking a 23% increase over the previous year.

What is fueling this trend?

"One of the biggest draws of the US education system is its flexibility," says Vineet Gupta, Co-founder of Jamboree Education, a pioneer institute in study-abroad counselling and SAT preparation. "Students are not required to declare a major until their third year, which allows them to explore various fields before committing." More often than not, Indian universities offer little to no scope for switching majors, which is significantly limiting for students, especially when picking an undergraduate program.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 80 per cent of students in the United States change their major at least once. On average, US college students change their major at least three times during their undergraduate degrees. This flexibility is almost necessary for refining students' interests and potential.

How have Financial Aid and Scholarships impacted the trend?

The financial aspect is a significant consideration for Indian students. So, all opportunities to shave off the US college sticker price are naturally welcomed. The US offers a wealth of financial aid and scholarship options for international students, covering a variety of academic disciplines, backgrounds, and financial needs. "I never felt short of scholarships; the real challenge was shortlisting and presenting my case. I relied on my counsellor for help with deadlines, applications, and documentation to indicate my financial need," said Ashi Bansal, a 100% scholarship recipient at Cornell University and a Jamboree student.

How is the US economy supporting the growing trend?

“International students’ contributions to the US are significant and multi-faceted, and this year’s record-breaking economic total is the latest proof of that,” said Fanta Aw, NAFSA Executive Director & CEO.

New research highlights that international students at US colleges and universities contributed $43.8 billion to the US economy during the 2023-24 academic year, supporting over 378,000 jobs. This economic impact not only benefits the US but also underscores the value international students bring to their host institutions and communities.

“Even while the working class lost their jobs during the pandemic all around the world, the average graduate salary in the US actually grew by 2.5%. That’s a hint that education in the US is always a good idea,” said a former Jamboree student at a recent Jamboree Alumni Meet.

The combination of academic flexibility, financial aid, and abundant research opportunities makes the US a favoured destination for Indian students. Premium institutes like Jamboree Education offer a comprehensive support system, from test preparation to application guidance, which has been pivotal in helping students achieve their dreams. "We are committed to empowering students to reach their full potential," Gupta concludes. "Their success is our success."

As Indian students continue to seek quality education abroad, the US stands out as a destination that offers not just academic excellence but also a holistic growth experience. Institutes like Jamboree Education have ensured students are well-prepared to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead in their academic journeys.

