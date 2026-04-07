Lessons from US-Israel-Iran war? IAF set to acquire 600 desi 1,000 kg ‘aerial bombs’ – What it is

New Delhi: As tensions around the world rise, India is stepping up its military preparedness. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun acquiring 600 locally made 1,000-kilogram aerial bombs with an aim to increase its strike capability and support the country’s push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The “Made in India” bombs in this weight category are set to increase the service’s offensive capabilities.

These bombs are being built to match the destructive power of the US-made MK-84, which is capable of carrying roughly 2,000 pounds of explosives. Until now, India depended on foreign suppliers for bombs in this class, but now domestic production is being emphasised under the Make-II route of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

The project covers the design, development and procurement of the bombs, including tail units and other essential components. The IAF intends to integrate these bombs into its operational fleet. The proposed weapons are described as high-caliber and naturally fragmenting. They are able to disperse shrapnel over a wide area upon detonation to cause maximum damage to enemy installations.

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Importantly, the bombs are being built to be compatible with both Russian and Western fighter aircraft presently in the IAF fleet.

The programme is structured in two main phases. In the first phase, six prototypes will be developed, including both live and inert bombs. Tail units and other required systems will also be part of this initial phase. Composite trials will be conducted, and the prototypes will be evaluated based on Air Staff Qualitative Requirements. At least 50 percent of the materials used in development are required to be indigenous.

The second phase will involve issuing commercial Request for Proposal (RFP) to qualified agencies and completing the final procurement under the Make-II project. The total project timeline is expected to span approximately 2.5 years, covering the entire process from development to deployment.

All trials will be conducted within India on IAF-designated aircraft platforms. This decision is aimed at saving time and allowing the system to be adapted specifically to Indian operational needs. Private sector companies, along with public sector firms, will be given opportunities to participate.

If necessary, foreign collaboration through joint ventures, technology transfers or off-the-shelf arrangements may be allowed, provided domestic involvement in design and manufacturing continues to be the priority.

Companies will be selected based on technical and financial criteria, with assessments of their engineering capabilities and infrastructure forming a crucial part of the evaluation.