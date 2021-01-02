हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LeT

LeT associate held in J&K’s Awantipora; incriminating materials seized

The security forces have arrested an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials including explosive substance, from his possession in Awantipora of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

LeT associate held in J&amp;K’s Awantipora; incriminating materials seized

Srinagar: The security forces have arrested an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials including explosive substance, from his possession in Awantipora of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The J&K police issued a statement on Friday and said that the arrested associate of LeT outfit has been identified as Aqif Ahmad Teli, a resident of Cherso, Awantipora.

Teli was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists as well as in transporting of arms, ammunition and explosive materials of the terrorists in the Awantipora and Tral areas in Pulwama district, the police said.

"The arrested person has been in touch with Lasker commanders and is involved in recruiting local youth in terror ranks and distribution of terror money. The bank transactions of the arrested terror associate is also being investigated," police said.

A case has been registered against the said terror associate in Police Station Awantipora under relevant sections of the law, police said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LeTLashkar-e-TaibaJammu and KashmirAwantipora
Next
Story

Pakistani spies told to make random calls to Indian jawans posing as their superiors to extract key info, warns intelligence
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M33S

DNA: Story of Jammu and Kashmir's first female driver