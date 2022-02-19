हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Investigation Agency

LeT conspiracy case: NIA conducts multiple raids in J&K, Rajasthan

Raids were carried out in connection with a case related to conspiracy to undertake violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

LeT conspiracy case: NIA conducts multiple raids in J&amp;K, Rajasthan

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir besides Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in connection with a case related to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jash-e-Mohammad and militant organizations.  

As per the NIA handout "Today (19.02.2022), NIA conducted searches at eight locations in districts Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal of Jammu & Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan in NIA case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI,” reads a statement issued by the NIA.

“The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent (militant) acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.” NIA has arrested 28 accused persons in the case so far, it reads.

“During the searches conducted today, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized,” it reads, adding, “Further investigation in the case continues.”

Earlier on Wednesday this week, NIA had carried out raids at several places in connection with two cases including one related to the recovery of IED from the Bhithandi area of Jammu in June last year and another regarding “radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir by LeT."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Investigation AgencyNIALeTJ&KJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

India is your home: PM Narendra Modi tells Afghan Hindu-Sikh community members

Must Watch

PT11M

UP Elections 2022: 'Akhilesh has decided to save terrorists'-Anurag Thakur