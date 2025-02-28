A surprising case of a couple who has decided to follow an unconventional approach to education by unschooling their children has surfaced from West Bengal’s Kolkata. The concept of unschooling is very different from homeschooling, which follows a structured curriculum at home.

Unschooling is a child-led learning method fuelled by interest without formal lessons. In conversation with actor-influencer Shenaz Treasurywala, the father explained the reason behind the decision, saying, “Schools are a big waste of time. We believe in learning through practical knowledge and travelling. We totally believe in learning through travelling. So, we travel a lot.”

Treasurywala shared the video of the conversation on her Instagram account. After being shared by the actor, the video went viral on social media. The video of the interaction begins with Treasurywala introducing the family by saying: “This couple decided never to send their children to school.”

Further elaborating on unschooling, the couple described it as an unstructured, experience-based method where children learn through daily life, workshops, bird walks, art, literature, and history while travelling. His son, a cricket enthusiast, even learns math through cricket.

“Unschooling means there is no pattern. No curriculum. You just let life teach you,” the father said. He further stated that their children have several classes throughout the day and are “constantly up to something or the other.”

During the interaction, he also touched upon the concerns pertaining to career prospects. “We are shaping them to be entrepreneurs, so I don’t worry,” the father said. The couple also stated that while traditional schooling drains students, their children enjoy learning.

Several users on social media expressed their thoughts about the concept of “unschooling” in the comments section of the video.

“I’m doing the same, by the way!!” a user said. Another user appreciated the parents for the decision saying, “I like the parents guts”. “If you have money then its not a problem,” the third user wrote. Meanwhile, amid the conversation with the couple, the little boy told Treasurywala that he would recommend unschooling to other children as well: “Because I know they don’t like school.”