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  • /LeT-linked ULC issues fresh threat to migrant workers in J&K, calls them ‘Delhi’s pawns’

LeT-linked ULC issues fresh threat to migrant workers in J&K, calls them ‘Delhi’s pawns’

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has questioned the authenticity and motive behind the earlier threat letters and called for a deeper probe.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
LeT-linked ULC issues fresh threat to migrant workers in J&K, calls them ‘Delhi’s pawns’

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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