LeT terror associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, incriminating material recovered

The security forces on Wednesday arrested a terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. He was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists in Tral, Kakpora, Khreew and Awantipora areas of the union territory.

The person also helped the terrorists in transporting their arms and ammunition. A case has been filed against him in Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of the law.

The arrested terror associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir a resident of Chakoora in Pulwama. Incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition has been recovered from him in Noorpora area.