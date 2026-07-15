The recent shift in the terror outfits' tactics seems quite alarming, as they have started incorporating modern skills into their training program apart from teaching basic weapon handling skills. It has been reported that LeT has combined intense physical combat training, including professional combat swimming and martial arts with digital training related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber tools in its latest training module.
Leading this transition is Rana Mohammad Ashfaq, who is one of the topmost wanted terrorists of India. He operates under the banner of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), which is known as the political front of LeT and is reported to be running these specialized training camps in different Pakistani cities to train a new generation of fighters.
Recently, some leaked videos show that Ashfaq is leading professional swimming classes. Intelligence analysts believe that these are not simple exercises but training in amphibious training modules.
Through professional swimming lessons for recruits, LeT intends to equip them for infiltration through water, maritime sabotage operations, and tactical withdrawals through river and coastline routes. In addition to this, youths in these camps are receiving intensive training in judo, karate, taekwondo, and wrestling to develop hand-to-hand fighting skills.
The most concerning aspect about the modernisation of LeT's training regime is that it now has a sudden interest in the use of technology. As part of its "Skill Development" programs, the PMML is running specific digital training camps for its recruits where an astonishingly large number of female members are taking part.
This tech-based training involves teaching recruits about the following:
As one can hear from the leaked video, Rana Mohammad Ashfaq addresses the recruits and says: “The enemy is far ahead of us in terms of technology; therefore, the Mujahideen should also be masters of technological instruments.”
According to the Indian security and cyber defense experts, this move towards technology is a deliberate move towards hybrid warfare. The organization is no longer depending on conventional weaponry; instead, they have been training a new breed of fighters who can undertake cyber warfare, conduct radicalizing online operations and conduct digital propaganda attacks.
In addition, the focus on amphibious training has raised concern regarding the possibility of infiltration along the sea route or waterways in India.
Even though the authenticity of these video leaks and information claims is being verified, the Indian security agencies have increased their border surveillance efforts and cyber-surveillance measures against the evolving tactics of LeT.
(Reported by Rajat Vohra)
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