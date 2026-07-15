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Inside Lashkar's cyber school: Why recruits are swapping rifles for AI coding & martial arts

Intelligence reports revealed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is modernizing its training camps with AI deepfakes, OSINT, and combat swimming under commander Rana Mohammad Ashfaq.
 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Inside Lashkar's cyber school: Why recruits are swapping rifles for AI coding & martial arts
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