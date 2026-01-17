Advertisement
'Get Back To Work': Raj Thackeray Breaks Silence After MNS 6-Seat BMC Shock; Vows To Fight On For Marathi Pride

In his first reaction after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's crushing defeat in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Raj Thackeray has sent a defiant message to his party workers, acknowledging the disappointing results while vowing to continue the fight for Marathi identity and pride. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Get Back To Work': Raj Thackeray Breaks Silence After MNS 6-Seat BMC Shock; Vows To Fight On For Marathi Pride

After the crushing defeat of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, in his first reaction, sent a defiant message to his party workers, acknowledging the disappointing results while vowing to continue the fight for Marathi identity and pride.

