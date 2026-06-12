‘Let's not pretend...’: Jaishankar rebukes Europe over Pakistan & Russian oil | DNA

India has strongly pushed back against what it sees as Europe’s selective approach towards security and global affairs, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighting what New Delhi considers a long-standing double standard in the West’s dealings with Pakistan.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Jaishankar’s remarks in Finland, where the minister delivered a firm response to European concerns and underlined India’s position on sovereignty, security and strategic decision-making.

According to the analysis, Jaishankar’s comments drew attention to the historical support extended by several European nations to Pakistan’s military establishment over the decades, even as those same countries have often criticised India on issues related to regional security.

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The programme argued that Pakistan’s armed forces have, over the years, benefited from military equipment and defence support originating from various European countries. Following its defeat in the 1971 war, Pakistan’s naval capabilities received support from Britain. The Pakistan Air Force’s Mirage III fighter aircraft fleet was supplied by France and remained one of its key assets for decades.

The analysis also pointed to the Kargil conflict, during which submachine guns recovered from infiltrating Pakistani soldiers were reportedly of German origin. It further noted that a Pakistani surveillance aircraft allegedly brought down by India’s S-400 air defence system during Operation Sindoor had been manufactured in Sweden.

According to the programme, before China emerged as Pakistan’s principal defence partner, military supplies such as grenades and mortars were sourced from countries including Spain and Austria.

The discussion highlighted what it described as a contradiction in the Western approach towards South Asia, arguing that while Pakistan received military assistance from several European nations, India frequently found itself subjected to criticism and scrutiny from the same quarters.

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The analysis further suggested that Western political and policy circles often adopt a selective approach when assessing global conflicts and security challenges, particularly those involving India.

Drawing a historical parallel, the programme referred to observations made by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru had argued that many Western nations viewed global developments primarily through the lens of their own interests and underestimated the growing political and strategic independence of Asian nations.

According to the analysis, Jaishankar’s remarks reflected a broader shift in India’s foreign policy, with New Delhi increasingly asserting its strategic autonomy and making clear that its decisions will be guided by national interests rather than external pressure.

The episode concluded that India’s message to Europe was straightforward: relations must be based on mutual respect and an acknowledgement of historical realities, rather than selective criticism or moral posturing.

