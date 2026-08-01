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LG chairs high-level security review meeting after Kulgam terror attack

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered intensified anti-terror operations and a review of migrant worker security after two non-local labourers were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
LG chairs high-level security review meeting after Kulgam terror attack
Image Credit: ANI

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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LG chairs high-level security review meeting after Kulgam terror attack
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