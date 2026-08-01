/LG chairs high-level security review meeting after Kulgam terror attack

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting today, just a day after terrorists killed two non-local laborers in Kulgam.
LG Sinha directed all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to conduct a comprehensive review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) established to protect workers from outside Jammu & Kashmir. He also directed employers to ensure that all workers from other states and Union Territories are provided with insurance and that their details are registered with the local police and district authorities.
“We must intensify precise, high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralize the terrorists,” Sinha said.
He instructed the authorities to ensure dignified last rites for the victims of the Kulgam terror attack and to extend full support to the bereaved families.
The meeting also addressed the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra and discussed strengthening the overall security grid.
The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary (Home); and other senior officials.
Yesterday evening, terrorists fired upon non-local migrant workers at a brick kiln in Kilam village in Kulgam district. Two laborers from Chhattisgarh—Deepak and Bhopendra—were targeted. Deepak died on the spot, while Bhopendra, who was critically injured, later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, bringing the death toll to two. Security forces immediately launched search operations in the area, which are currently ongoing to apprehend the attackers.
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