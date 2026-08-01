/LG chairs high-level security review meeting after Kulgam terror attack

Yesterday evening, terrorists fired upon non-local migrant workers at a brick kiln in Kilam village in Kulgam district. Two laborers from Chhattisgarh—Deepak and Bhopendra—were targeted. Deepak died on the spot, while Bhopendra, who was critically injured, later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, bringing the death toll to two. Security forces immediately launched search operations in the area, which are currently ongoing to apprehend the attackers.