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LG Manoj Sinha flags off Tiranga rally in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

A massive Tiranga Yatra led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was held from Dal Lake to the Botanical Garden, with thousands participating in a display of patriotism and national unity.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
LG Manoj Sinha flags off Tiranga rally in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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LG Manoj Sinha flags off Tiranga rally in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day
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