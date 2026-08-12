/LG Manoj Sinha flags off Tiranga rally in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

The world-famous Dal Lake, long celebrated for its serene beauty and floating shikaras, today became a living canvas of national pride. Against the backdrop of its calm waters and the majestic mountains, a massive Tiranga Yatra unfolded in a spectacular display of unity and patriotism that has come to define the new spirit of Kashmir.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the grand Tricolor rally, which stretched from the banks of Dal Lake all the way to the Botanical Garden. Thousands of Kashmiris—men, women, youth, children, government employees, and members of civil society—walked shoulder to shoulder, holding the National Flag high with pride and conviction. The sight of the Tricolor fluttering freely above the lake, alongside traditional shikaras in the Tiranga rally reflected in the waters, created a unique and unforgettable spectacle; feelings of patriotism effortlessly merged with Kashmir's soul.
Free from fear and hesitation, participants carried the Tricolor as a proud emblem of their identity. The atmosphere resonated with the National Anthem as voices rose together, declaring that the people of Kashmir are marching forward, driven by the powerful spirit of patriotism as their greatest strength. This spirit, they affirmed, is lighting the path toward a peaceful and prosperous future for both the region and the nation. The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, envisioned by the Prime Minister, has taken deep root in the Valley, with the entire region proudly holding the Tricolor high and describing the moment as the new face of Naya Kashmir.
It marks a decisive journey from darkness to light, from violence to development, from fear to confidence, and from isolation to national integration. “This is our identity now,” participants said. “The Tricolor is not just a flag; it is the symbol of our unity, pride, and shared destiny.”
The National Flag now flies not as an occasional gesture, but as a heartfelt expression of a people who have chosen peace, progress, and the pride of being Indian.
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