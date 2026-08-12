/LG Manoj Sinha flags off Tiranga rally in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

Free from fear and hesitation, participants carried the Tricolor as a proud emblem of their identity. The atmosphere resonated with the National Anthem as voices rose together, declaring that the people of Kashmir are marching forward, driven by the powerful spirit of patriotism as their greatest strength. This spirit, they affirmed, is lighting the path toward a peaceful and prosperous future for both the region and the nation. The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, envisioned by the Prime Minister, has taken deep root in the Valley, with the entire region proudly holding the Tricolor high and describing the moment as the new face of Naya Kashmir.