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LG Manoj Sinha launches book on Sardar Patel’s untold role in Kashmir integration

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Sardar Patel and Kashmir: The Untold History in Srinagar, highlighting archival evidence of Sardar Patel’s role in the region’s integration and outlining priorities for J&K’s future.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 07:29 AM IST
LG Manoj Sinha launches book on Sardar Patel’s untold role in Kashmir integration
Image Credit: X/@manojsinha_

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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