/LG Manoj Sinha launches book on Sardar Patel’s untold role in Kashmir integration

Dr. Rizwan Kadri, the book’s editor, shared that the idea for the work took shape during a recent visit to Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He explained that original papers had been destroyed in floods, but microfilms from the National Archives enabled the reconstruction of the historical record. Kadri said the documents show Patel’s sustained outreach to the people of Kashmir and the pivotal contribution of the Praja Parishad. He also pointed to Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the region in early August 1947—his arrival in Srinagar on August 1, a full day spent with Maharaja Hari Singh on August 3, a stay in Jammu on August 4, and a public address at a Gurudwara in Jammu on August 5—as important missing links now brought into public view.