LG Manoj Sinha Launches Dedicated Portal For Kins Of Terror Attack Victims In J&K

Developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the portal aims to provide a user-friendly, centralized platform for families to access relief and rehabilitation benefits. It allows the kin of victims to apply for ex gratia relief, compassionate appointments under SRO-43 (a Jammu and Kashmir government scheme for the employment of the next of kin), and other financial or administrative assistance.

Victims’ families can submit applications, upload necessary documents, and track the status of their cases in real time, reducing paperwork and bureaucratic delays.

The web portal is designed to ensure transparency and speed in processing claims. It addresses long-standing issues faced by families, such as delays in relief disbursement and a lack of clear communication. The portal’s digital infrastructure enables seamless coordination between departments, ensuring faster resolution of cases. Lieutenant Governor Sinha will personally monitor the progress of cases to ensure timely redressal.

The portal is part of a broader effort to provide structured support to victims’ families, addressing both immediate financial needs and long-term rehabilitation, including job opportunities for the next of kin. It is accessible to all eligible families across the Union Territory.

The platform is managed by the Home Department and NIC, with user guides available to assist applicants.

Earlier, on July 1, LG Sinha chaired a high-level meeting and directed authorities to reopen cases that had been deliberately buried, including those where FIRs were not registered or were marked as “untraced.” A high-level committee was formed to investigate such cases. In addition, the administration is identifying and restoring properties of terror victims that were encroached upon by terrorists or their sympathisers. Toll-free and district-level helplines have also been established to record grievances.

The portal and associated measures build on LG Sinha’s earlier efforts, such as the appointment of 40 next of kin of terror victims to government jobs, and form part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure justice, economic stability, and dignity for terror-affected families in Jammu and Kashmir.