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NewsIndia'Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the culprit': LG Manoj Sinha to launch 100-day intense anti-drug campaign
NASHA MUKTI ABHIYAAN

'Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the culprit': LG Manoj Sinha to launch 100-day intense anti-drug campaign

LG Manoj Sinha will lead a 100-day intense anti-drug campaign starting April 11, 2026. The drive begins with a mega Padyatra in Jammu, shifting the UT's policy to rehabilitate victims while strictly punishing traffickers.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the culprit': LG Manoj Sinha to launch 100-day intense anti-drug campaignJammu and Kashmir administration, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is set to launch a 100-day intense anti-drug campaign ("Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan") on April 11, 2026. The initiative aims to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse, which the LG described as part of an international conspiracy to target local youth. 

The campaign will begin with a mega Padyatra (walkathon) led by LG Manoj Sinha on April 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM, commencing from MA Stadium in Jammu and culminating at Parade Ground. Then it will follow in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The campaign is a three-month chain of events focused on awareness, community mobilization, and rigorous enforcement, with similar large-scale launches planned for Srinagar in the first week of May 2026.

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The administration has adopted a policy of "Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the culprit," directing officials to identify and rehabilitate addicts while strictly tackling drug peddlers.

The goal is to make the campaign a Jan Andolan (mass movement), urging the participation of students, civil society, NCC, NSS, volunteers, and religious leaders.

UT and divisional-level committees have been established, and district mentors have been nominated to monitor the drive's progress. Senior officers have been appointed as district mentors to oversee the campaign’s monitoring and implementation across all regions.

A critical detail of this policy is the shift toward treating drug users as victims who need rehabilitation rather than punishment while focusing punitive measures exclusively on traffickers. The administration is actively encouraging the public to report drug abuse cases through established feedback mechanisms.

This launch follows a high-level meeting chaired by LG Sinha to review preparations for combating drug addiction across the Union Territory. 

ALSO READ | Delhi traffic advisory: Heavy delays expected in Paharganj and Sadar Bazar area from April 12; check detour options

 

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