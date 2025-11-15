LG Sinha Orders Probe Into 'Extremely Tragic' Nowgam Blast; Says 'Deeply Anguished' By 9 Deaths
J&K LG Manoj Sinha ordered a probe into the 'accidental' Nowgam police station blast, which killed 9, including an SIA officer. LG Sinha said he is "deeply anguished" by the tragic loss.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha In a post on X, LG Sinha, said Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to an extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.
Sinha added “The government stand in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. I've ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion. “I extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” he said.
At least 9 people died, including a State Investigation Agency (SIA) officer, a Naib Tehsildar and a tailor, while 27 others were injured after an accidental blast inside the Nougam police station.
