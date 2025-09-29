LG Manoj Sinha Reopens Key Tourist Spots In J&K, Signals Improved Security

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reopened several key tourist sites in Jammu and Kashmir after thorough security reviews, signaling that the region is safe for visitors. The reopened destinations now adhere to strict safety measures, including enhanced patrolling, surveillance, and community coordination.

In his statement on X, LG Sinha clarified that these spots were “temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” and their reopening reflects a stabilized and secure environment for tourists.

Kashmir tourism traders hailed the decision as a “game-changer” for the tourism sector. Coming just before the autumn season and the upcoming Puja holidays across the country, the decision is expected to instill a sense of security among tourists. Increased tourist arrivals are likely to revive the local economy. Local hotel owners and travel agencies welcomed the move, with many planning promotional packages to attract visitors. The reopening is expected to increase footfall, benefiting all tourism traders. They have also urged authorities to expedite the reopening of all remaining tourism sites before the onset of the winter tourism season to maximize economic opportunities and showcase the region's year-round appeal.

Tariq Ghani, President of the Chamber of Commerce Kashmir, said, “I highly appreciate the decision of Hon'ble LG to reopen the 12 tourist places. People were wondering whether it was still safe to visit these destinations due to their closure. This is a very wise decision, especially during the Puja holiday season followed by winter tourism. I would request the LG to also reopen a few destinations that are still closed. It's a great confidence-building measure to make tourists feel safer. We have faced significant losses this year; the market was zero, and tourism was at its lowest.”

The announcement came directly from a high-level Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting on September 26, 2025, involving top security and administrative officials. This is the second phase of reopening, following the earlier revival of 16 spots. This time, 7 places in Kashmir and 5 in Jammu have been reopened, reflecting a calculated strategy to maintain security while reviving tourism.

The seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division include Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, and Kaman Post. The five in Jammu Division are Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, and Reasi. Tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley have praised the initiatives of the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, believing that reopening these destinations will boost visitor confidence and attract more people to explore the Valley's scenic beauty and cultural heritage.

Suhana, a tourist from Delhi, said, “This is a great step; it will help the economy of Kashmir. It sends a message that Kashmir is safe. The scenery is beautiful, and there is no fear. Security personnel are visible everywhere, ensuring visitors feel safe.”

Tehzeeb Kaur, another tourist, said, “This is a great step. They are making sure the conditions here are good for tourists and have taken extra care with security arrangements. This is a beautiful place, and now the government is also ensuring that everyone visiting feels secure.”

Following the April 22, 2025, terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, 48 spots were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. Of these, 28 have been reopened, while 20 remain closed. This phased revival underscores the administration’s confidence in the improved security landscape.

As the autumn and winter seasons approach, tourism stakeholders in the Kashmir Valley are optimistic, anticipating a fully booked season with record-breaking numbers of visitors drawn to the region's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture. Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism industry, which supports over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, faced substantial losses of about ₹42,000 crores due to the Pahalgam terror attack. With the improving situation, they hope that tourism revival in the coming days will help compensate for these losses.