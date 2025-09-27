LG Manoj Sinha Urges Unity Against Extremism, Warns Of TRF Threats

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said people need to stand united to counter extremist propaganda, adding, “Stone-pelting in J&K is now history. Despite decades of suffering, J&K is witnessing significant transformation.”

He emphasised that public support is crucial for completely eradicating terrorism, stating, "The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone; civilians must also contribute their share." He warned that narratives pushed by groups like the Terrorist Resistance Front (TRF) on social media pose a “serious threat” if ignored.

Sinha acknowledged the success of security agencies in reducing terrorism across the country, noting that extremist violence has significantly declined, particularly in the Northeast.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He accused Pakistan of promoting a "proxy war" after failing to win direct conflicts with India, saying the neighboring country continues to radicalize people to create unrest.

The day before, Sinha chaired a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting to review the security scenario, directing forces to maintain momentum against terrorism and its “entire ecosystem.”