Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965420https://zeenews.india.com/india/lg-manoj-sinha-urges-unity-against-extremism-warns-of-trf-threats-2965420.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

LG Manoj Sinha Urges Unity Against Extremism, Warns Of TRF Threats

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged unity against extremist propaganda, praised security forces’ success, warned of TRF narratives, and accused Pakistan of a proxy war, stressing civilian participation in combating terrorism.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LG Manoj Sinha Urges Unity Against Extremism, Warns Of TRF Threats Image: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said people need to stand united to counter extremist propaganda, adding, “Stone-pelting in J&K is now history. Despite decades of suffering, J&K is witnessing significant transformation.”

He emphasised that public support is crucial for completely eradicating terrorism, stating, "The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone; civilians must also contribute their share." He warned that narratives pushed by groups like the Terrorist Resistance Front (TRF) on social media pose a “serious threat” if ignored.

Sinha acknowledged the success of security agencies in reducing terrorism across the country, noting that extremist violence has significantly declined, particularly in the Northeast.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He accused Pakistan of promoting a "proxy war" after failing to win direct conflicts with India, saying the neighboring country continues to radicalize people to create unrest.
The day before, Sinha chaired a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting to review the security scenario, directing forces to maintain momentum against terrorism and its “entire ecosystem.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh