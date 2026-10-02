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'Power without discipline dangerous': LG Sinha's message to Kashmir youth on AI

LG Sinha urged Kashmir youth to embrace AI and modern technology while staying rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's values of truth, morality and compassion.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
'Power without discipline dangerous': LG Sinha's message to Kashmir youth on AI
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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