Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Gandhi Jayanti urged Kashmir’s youth to embrace artificial intelligence and modern technology while remaining rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, discipline and compassion. He added that technological power must be guided by morality and human values to benefit society and the nation.
Addressing students and youth in Srinagar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stressed the need to balance technological progress with ethical values. His remarks focused particularly on the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the responsibility that comes with access to powerful digital tools.
LG Manoj Sinha said, “When I used to study in primary school, I still remember a simple truth of those days. If you went to any village or any small town and asked, ‘Where does the Guru live?’, almost anyone could point the way. The house of the teacher, the spiritual guide, the shaper of character, was known to all. Today, times have changed. Today, almost everyone can tell you where the merchant’s house stands, where commerce flourishes and wealth is counted. But fewer people remain who can still point out the Guru’s house.
He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, saying that the character of a nation is its most permanent and fundamental structure and that the moral character of its people ultimately determines the country’s destiny.
“Revered Bapu believed that the character of a nation is its most permanent and fundamental structure. Buildings may rise and fall, markets may boom and slow, but the moral character of a people is what ultimately decides the destiny of a country,” he said.
Sinha also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s association with Kashmir and his message of peace and brotherhood, saying that Gandhi had seen Kashmir as a symbol of hope for peace and communal harmony during a period of widespread violence and hatred.
“Mahatma Gandhi held Kashmir and its people in the highest respect. At a time when the entire country was burning with the fire of hate and violence, Gandhi visited Kashmir and found brotherhood still intact. It was then that he uttered those immortal words: ‘if there is any ray of hope for peace and love I see that ray of hope from Kashmir,’” he said.
“Those words were not spoken lightly. They reflected the deep faith he placed in the people of this land, a people who had absorbed his message of peace, non-violence and love, and kept that flame alive even in the darkest hours. The Kashmiri people had, in their own quiet way, lived the teachings of Gandhi. That ray of hope which Bapu saw must now be turned into a beacon for the entire nation,” he added.
Sinha said the younger generation has access to technological resources that earlier generations could not have imagined, while urging them to use such tools responsibly.
“You possess resources that we, in our student days, could not even imagine. In your palm rests a mobile phone more powerful than the greatest libraries of earlier centuries. In your hands lies Artificial Intelligence, a force capable of solving complex problems, creating new knowledge, and connecting the world at a speed never known before. You have access to the entire information of humanity, and you possess the unprecedented power to send your voice, your ideas, and your message across the globe in an instant. But power without discipline is dangerous. Knowledge without morality is emptiness. Technology without values is a double-edged sword that can cut both ways,” he said.
Sinha said, “I urge you to use these extraordinary modern technology tools, especially Artificial Intelligence, with the same iron discipline and unwavering morality that revered Mahatma Gandhi practised every single day of his life. Bapu never separated means from ends. He insisted that the path itself must be pure. In the same spirit, let Artificial Intelligence and all modern technology be guided by truth, non-violence, self-restraint and compassion. Only then will humanity and society truly benefit. Only then will Jammu & Kashmir rise in strength, dignity and prosperity. Only then will our beloved country move forward with both power and grace.”
Looking towards 2047, Sinha said India’s progress should not be measured only by the construction of large buildings and complexes, but by the number of people lifted out of poverty and given opportunities.
Sinha said, “As we walk towards 2047, the centenary of our independent India, let’s remember that the true measure of that India will not be how many huge buildings and complexes touch the sky. The real test will be how many of the poor have we lifted and brought forward on a level with us, how many people we have given opportunities to, and how many hearts we have healed. That will be Bapu’s biggest lasting legacy. This will be our genuine tribute to Gandhi.”
Sinha ended his address with a pledge to combine technological progress with human values.
Sinha said, “Let’s stand together and, from the banks of this historic Dal Lake, solemnly pledge to build an India where the pace of humanity marches beside modernisation with equal strength. Where India becomes more powerful, super powerful, but remains sensitive to every citizen.”
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