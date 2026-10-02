“You possess resources that we, in our student days, could not even imagine. In your palm rests a mobile phone more powerful than the greatest libraries of earlier centuries. In your hands lies Artificial Intelligence, a force capable of solving complex problems, creating new knowledge, and connecting the world at a speed never known before. You have access to the entire information of humanity, and you possess the unprecedented power to send your voice, your ideas, and your message across the globe in an instant. But power without discipline is dangerous. Knowledge without morality is emptiness. Technology without values is a double-edged sword that can cut both ways,” he said.