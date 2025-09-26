LG Sinha Leads High-Level Unified Command Meeting To Review Security In Jammu And Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a critical Unified Command meeting at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, on Friday. This high-level gathering brought together senior commanders from the Army, including GOC Northern Command Pratik Sharma, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat, representatives from central armed police forces, top intelligence officials, and the Chief Secretary of JK.

The meeting served as a comprehensive platform to assess the current security landscape in the Union Territory, focusing on key issues such as counter-terrorism operations, infiltration attempts along the Line of Control, and strategies to mitigate targeted attacks in urban areas. A significant emphasis was placed on evaluating the security situation in the Kashmir Valley, particularly in light of recent protests in Leh. Officials expressed concerns over the potential impact of unrest in Leh on the stability of the Kashmir Valley, recalling past uprisings that occurred prior to the abrogation of Article 370.

In addition to addressing immediate security challenges, the Unified Command discussed preparations for upcoming festivals and political events in the region, ensuring robust security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. The meeting underscored the importance of operational coordination among various security agencies to facilitate a swift response to emerging threats.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha, who leads the Unified Headquarters as head of the administration, has mandated detailed reports from field commanders and intelligence agencies regarding ground-level challenges. The Unified Headquarters, which integrates the efforts of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration, plays a crucial role in shaping counter-insurgency strategies and overall security policy in the UT.