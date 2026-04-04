LG Sinha orders probe into Ganderbal encounter; Kashmir welcomes decision

The death of a young man from Arahama village in Ganderbal during a military operation on the night of 31 March-1 April 2026 has set off a political storm across Jammu and Kashmir, one that has now prompted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a time-bound magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The decision has been broadly welcomed across the political spectrum, from the ruling National Conference to the opposition PDP and the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

The Army declared the operation a success, stating that a terrorist had been killed. But the deceased's family pushed back hard, insisting he was an ordinary local with no links to militancy. That claim, once it spread, lit a fuse.

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Political parties moved quickly. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was among the first to demand justice. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah followed, saying the family's account deserved serious consideration. The uproar soon spilled into the ongoing budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Jammu, where members raised the issue from the floor.

LG Sinha directed the District Magistrate of Ganderbal to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into all aspects of the Arahama incident and submit a report within seven days. Officials close to the LG administration said the probe is tasked with fixing accountability and ensuring justice is served. "Anyone who commits a crime or injustice will be dealt with by the strict hands of the law," an official said.

The seven-day magisterial inquiry is being described by many in the Valley as a historic step, the first of its kind in nearly three decades, and as a marker of the transparency the LG administration is seeking to project.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit called the inquiry a necessary step to address the concerns raised by the deceased's family. Spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the party welcomed the probe unreservedly.

"PM Modi and the LG government are committed to transparency and accountability. The way NC and PDP questioned the encounter, and seeing the public sentiment, LG Sahab ordered the probe, which is a welcome step. It shows that in Kashmir now there is transparency and accountability, and there is no space for situations that create chaos and confusion. After seven days, it will be clear whether it was a genuine encounter or not, but if anyone is found guilty, he will be punished," he said.

The PDP also welcomed the decision. Youth leader Tahir Lone said, "It is a welcome step that LG has ordered a probe within seven days. Omar Sahab, too, had asked for that. Our leader, Mehbooba ji, is always very vocal about such incidents and raises the voice of the oppressed. But the good thing this time is that the government and LG took notice and ordered a time-bound inquiry; we welcome that."

The ruling National Conference echoed similar sentiments, calling the prompt action necessary to establish facts, deliver justice, and restore public confidence.